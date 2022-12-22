Arctic Blast From Siberia Arriving Tonight

Winter Storm Warning for central, northern and western Kentucky, including Lexington. A Winter Weather Advisory for eastern and southeastern Ky. The long advertised blast of Arctic air that originated in Siberia about 10 days ago will impact the Bluegrass tonight and into the Christmas weekend.

LEX 18

There will be a quick change to snow during the evening, and it may come down heavily for a few hours. In addition, there will be extensive blowing snow making travel difficult and hazardous tonight into Friday. Overall accumulations look to be between 1 and 4 inches. It may be tough to measure in places because of the high winds.

The high winds will lead to dangerous wind chills. Values tonight are heading to at least 25 below zero and in some places even colder. Frostbite and hypothermia can happen quickly at those values.

We've been talking about the snow arriving tonight and the high winds. The other part of this Arctic outbreak will be the brutally cold temperatures with lows tonight heading below zero throughout the Bluegrass. This is true Arctic air, so be prepared.