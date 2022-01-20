Wise, Hall among skiers on 2022 U.S. Olympic freestyle squad

Two-time defending Olympic halfpipe gold medalist David Wise – the only men's freeskier to ever hold that title – returns as the experienced veteran looking to record a historic three-peat, while Alex Hall enters his second Games a dual medal contender in slopestyle and big air, primed to show off the very latest he's mastered in dazzling aerial maneuvers.
On the freestyle side, Winter Vinecki and Jaelin Kauf will help lead strong U.S. contingents in aerials and moguls, respectively, two units that have recently exhibited talent that punches above their historical weight.
U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced Friday the finalized rosters for its 2022 U.S. Olympic freestyle and freeski teams, or collective freestyle skiing team, which in addition to Wise, Hall, Vinecki and Kauf feature Aaron Blunck, Colby Stevenson, Alex Ferreira, Mac Forehand, Megan Nick, Justin Schoenefeld, Hanna Faulhaber, Chris Lillis, Hannah Soar, Brita Sigourney, Olivia Giaccio, Maggie Voisin, among several others.
Of the 32 total skiers named, 14 are returnees. The other 18 are set to make their Olympic debuts.
Freeski Halfpipe
The 2022 U.S. Olympic freeski halfpipe team comprises eight skiers: David Wise, Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira, Hanna Faulhaber, Brita Sigourney, Birk Irving, Devin Logan and Carly Margulies.
Wise is the two-time defending men's champion. Logan, Sigourney and Blunck also competed in PyeongChang and Sochi – Logan brought home 2014 silver, Sigourney 2018 bronze and Blunck placed seventh at both competitions.
Ferreira is set to make his second Olympic appearance after being dealt silver in 2018. He had champagne on ice in PyeongChang until Wise stuck his last run for the victory. Faulhaber, Irving and Margulies will make their Games debuts.
David Wise
Age: 31
Birthplace: Reno, Nev.
Hometown: Reno, Nev.
Residence: Reno, Nev.
Past Games: 2014, 2018
IG: mrdavidwise | Twitter: @mrDavidWise
FB: /mrDavidWise
Aaron Blunck
Age: 25
Birthplace: Denver
Hometown: Crested Butte, Colo.
Residence: Crested Butte, Colo.
Past Games: 2014, 2018
IG: aaronblunck | FB: /aaronblunck
TikTok: aaronblunck
Alex Ferreira
Age: 27
Birthplace: Aspen, Colo.
Hometown: Aspen, Colo.
Residence: Aspen, Colo.
Past Games: 2018
IG: alexferreiraski | FB: /AlexFerreiraSki
TikTok: alexferreiraski | alexferreiraski.com
Hanna Faulhaber
Age: 17
Birthplace: Aspen, Colo.
Hometown: Basalt, Colo.
Past Games: N/A
IG: hanna_faulhaber
Brita Sigourney
Age: 32
Birthplace: Monterey, Calif.
Hometown: Carmel, Calif.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2014, 2018
IG: britasig | Twitter: @britasig
FB: /britasig
Birk Irving
Age: 22
Birthplace: Englewood, Colo.
Hometown: Winter Park, Colo.
Residence: Winter Park, Colo.
Past Games: N/A
IG: birkirving | FB: Birk Irving
TikTok: birkirving1
Devin Logan
Age: 28 (29 on Feb. 17)
Birthplace: Oceanside, N.Y.
Hometown: West Dover, Vt.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2014, 2018
IG: devinlogan | Twitter: @dlogan
FB: /devinloganski
Carly Margulies
Age: 24
Birthplace: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Hometown: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Residence: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Past Games: N/A
IG: carlss_margyy | FB: /carlymargulies1
TikTok: carlymargulies
SEE MORE: PyeongChang 2018: Behind the scenes of Wise’s golden run
Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air
The 2022 U.S. Olympic freeski slopestyle/big air team comprises eight skiers: Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson, Mac Forehand, Maggie Voisin, Caroline Claire, Nick Goepper, Marin Hamill and Darian Stevens.
Three-time Olympic team member Goepper, despite being chosen via discretionary pick, is the veteran of this crew and has the slopestyle hardware to prove it: 2014 bronze and 2018 silver.
Voisin, Hall, Stevens and Claire all competed in slopestyle at the 2018 Games. Voisin finished just off the podium in fourth. Stevenson, Forehand and Hamill will make their Games debuts.
Alex Hall
Age: 23
Birthplace: Fairbanks, Alaska
Hometown: Salt Lake City
Residence: Salt Lake City
Past Games: 2018
IG: alexhallskiing | FB: /AlexHallSkiing
Colby Stevenson
Age: 24
Birthplace: Portsmouth, N.H.
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A
IG: colby_stevenson | FB: /colbyskier
Mac Forehand
Age: 20
Birthplace: Norwalk, Conn.
Hometown: Southport, Conn.
Residence: Stratton, Vt.
Past Games: N/A
IG: /macforehand | FB: Mac Forehan
Maggie Voisin
Age: 23
Birthplace: Whitefish, Mont.
Hometown: Whitefish, Mont.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2018
IG: maggie_voisin | Twitter: @maggie_voisin
FB: /maggiervoisin
Caroline Claire
Age: 21
Birthplace: Edina, Minn.
Hometown: Manchester Center, Vt.
Past Games: 2018
IG: car0line_claire | FB: /CarolineClaireskiing
Nick Goepper
Age: 27
Birthplace: Fort Wayne, Ind.
Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind.
Residence: Lawrenceburg, Ind.
Past Games: 2014, 2018
IG: nickgoepper | Twitter: @NickGoepper
FB: /nick.goepper
Marin Hamill
Age: 20
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A
IG: i.go.hamill | TikTok: i.go.hamill
Darian Stevens
Age: 25
Birthplace: Missoula, Mont.
Hometown: Missoula, Mont.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2018
IG: darianstevens | FB: Darian Stevens Skiing
TikTok: darian_stevens
SEE MORE: Navigation comes naturally to American skier Alex Hall
Aerials
The 2022 U.S. Olympic freestyle aerials team comprises seven skiers: Winter Vinecki, Megan Nick, Justin Schoenefeld, Chris Lillis, Ashley Caldwell, Kaila Kuhn and Eric Loughran.
This is Caldwell's fourth Olympic team selection. She placed 10th at both the 2010 and 2014 Games, then took 17th in 2018. Loughran also competed at the PyeongChang Games, finishing 25th. The other five athletes will make their Games debuts.
Winter Vinecki
Age: 23
Birthplace: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Hometown: Gaylord, Mich.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A
IG: wintervinecki | Twitter: @WinterVinecki
TikTok: wintervinecki | FB: Winter
Megan Nick
Age: 25
Hometown: Shelburne, Vt.
Residence: Burlington, Vt.
Past Games: N/A
IG: megsnick9
Justin Schoenefeld
Age: 23
Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind.
Past Games: N/A
IG: jrschoenefeld | Twitter: @j_schoenefeld
Chris Lillis
Age: 23
Birthplace: Rochester, N.Y.
Hometown: Pittsford, N.Y.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A
IG: chrislillis1 | FB: /ChrisLillisSkiing
Ashley Caldwell
Age: 28
Birthplace: Montgomery, Md.
Hometown: Ashburn, Va.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2010, 2014, 2018
IG: ashleyskis93 | Twitter: @AshleySkis
FB: /acaldwell93
Kaila Kuhn
Age: 18
Birthplace: Boyne City, Mich.
Hometown: Boyne City, Mich.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A
IG: kaila_m_kuhn
Eric Loughran
Age: 26
Birthplace: Lowell, Mass.
Hometown: Pelham, N.H.
Past Games: 2018
IG: ericloughran | TikTok: ericloughran
SEE MORE: Globetrotting U.S. aerial skier Winter Vinecki takes flight
Moguls
The 2022 U.S. Olympic freestyle moguls team comprises eight skiers: Jaelin Kauf, Hannah Soar, Olivia Giaccio, Kai Owens, Brad Wilson, Cole McDonald, Nick Page and Dylan Walczyk.
Kauf placed seventh at the PyeongChang Games. Wilson, now a three-time Olympic team member, took 20th in 2014 and 18th in 2018. The other six athletes will make their Games debuts.
Jaelin Kauf
Age: 25
Birthplace: Vail, Colo.
Hometown: Alta, Wyo.
Residence: Salt Lake City
Past Games: 2018
Jaelin Kauf entered the 2018 PyeongChang Games ranked No. 1 in the World Cup standings with four podiums and two wins on the season up until that point. She ultimately finished seventh and was the top American.
Q&A: Meet the Athletes: Jaelin Kauf
The 25-year-old Wyomingite has seven career World Cup podiums in moguls, three of which she won. She's also a two-time world medalist in the non-Olympic event of dual moguls, capturing bronze in 2017 and silver in 2019.
Hannah Soar
Age: 22
Birthplace: Somers, Conn.
Hometown: Killington, Vt.
Residence: Killington, Vt.
Past Games: N/A
IG: hannsoar | FB: /hannsoar99
Olivia Giaccio
Age: 21
Hometown: Redding, Conn.
Past Games: N/A
IG: oliviagiaccio | FB: /OGMogulSkier
oliviagiaccio.com
Kai Owens
Age: 17
Birthplace: China (adopted)
Hometown: Vail, Colo.
Past Games: N/A
IG: kai.owens | FB: /kaiiowens
TikTok: kai.owens
Brad Wilson
Age: 29
Hometown: Butte, Mont.
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: 2014, 2018
IG: wilsfreestyle | Twitter: @Wilsfreestyle
Cole McDonald
Age: 18
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A
IG: _colemcdonald | colemcdonald.com
Nick Page
Age: 19
Birthplace: Hollywood, Fla.
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Residence: Park City, Utah
Past Games: N/A
IG: nickpage.ski | Twitter: @nickpage_ski
FB: /nickpage.ski | nickpage.ski
Dylan Walczyk
Age: 28
Birthplace: Rochester, N.Y.
Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.
Past Games: N/A
IG: pappaskrat | FB: /DylanWalczykSki
SEE MORE: U.S. skier Jaelin Kauf traverses moguls, life with passion
Ski Cross
A single skier was nominated to represent the U.S. in ski cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Tyler Wallasch
Age: 27
Hometown: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Residence: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
Past Games: N/A
IG: tjwallasch | Twitter: @TJWallasch
FB: /tjwallasch
Freestyle skiing at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games kicks off Thursday, Feb. 3, with women's moguls qualifying, and wraps up Saturday, Feb. 19, with the men's freeski halfpipe final. Find the full schedule here, and learn more about the sport here.
NBC Olympics Research contributed to this report