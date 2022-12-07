WKY tornadoes anniversary: A new home for Christmas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last year, 8-year-old Alayah Pacheco thought Christmas was over when the monster tornado destroyed her grandmother’s home.

They hid for cover in a bathroom, but when daylight came, they saw what little was left.

“The Christmas tree was right there — but then, when, I think, the house came down on it and the presents were under the tree... Christmas is gonna be a lot different because people don't have their stuff,” she said.

Alayah caught the attention of UK Football Coach Vince Marrow and he played the role of Santa for her family last year, bringing bags of presents to western Kentucky.

A year later, the now 9-year-old is all smiles. She doesn’t have to worry about Christmas this year.

“No, I don't,” Alayah said. "This year might be a better Christmas than it was last year.” Alayah gave us a tour of her grandmother’s new home built by the non-profit Homes and Hope for Ky. Beatriz Valero moved in only two months ago.

“Thanks to the Mennonites, they came, left their homes and their jobs to come over here, make my house, build houses to strangers,” said Valero. Valero was so excited about this year's Christmas that she put up her tree the day after Halloween.

Alayah was even surprised, questioning her grandmother about it. “So after that night, that morning you put it up?”

“Yes, two days,” Valero said. Both can’t wait for Christmas this year, the first in their brand new home.