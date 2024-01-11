Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run back in November formally received her charges on Thursday.

26-year-old Olivia Fouts is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance with death or serious physical injury.

According to the victim’s obituary, Anna Kolokotsas was visiting her mom and stepdad on the night of November 20, and she insisted on walking home in the early hours of November 21.

Only a couple blocks into the walk, police say Kolokotsas was struck by a vehicle on North Broadway near Fourth Street, close to Transylvania University.

The driver of the vehicle, Olivia Fouts, continued on, and 44-year-old Kolokotsas later died at the hospital.

During the investigation, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers put out a call, asking for tips to identify the white SUV caught on camera at the scene of the incident.

Investigators eventually located the vehicle's owner, Fouts, and cited her for the hit-and-run.

Standing alongside her attorney on Thursday, Fouts pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a formal arraignment.

Fouts will appear in court again on the morning of February 1, 2024.

As for Kolokotsas’ friends and family, they’re left with the memories of a devoted activist who fought for human, animal, and environmental rights. They say she worked with special needs adults, even helping establish the Self Empowerment Network for self-advocates with disabilities under the ARC of Central Kentucky.