Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing Kentucky Dairy Queen employee several times

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Kentucky after allegedly stabbing an employee on Wednesday evening, leaving the employee with "serious injuries," according to the Stanford Police Department.

Police reported that at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a reported stabbing at a Dairy Queen in Stanford. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who worked at the Dairy Queen had been stabbed "multiple times."

The suspect, identified by police as 20-year-old Rachel Sanchez, was arrested on the scene and then taken into custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to another medical facility with "serious injuries," police reported.

Police added that another employee was injured after reportedly intervening and stopping "the continuance of the attack." She did not require medical attention, police noted.

Sanchez, police reported, was charged with "attempted murder" for the first victim and "first-degree assault" on the second victim.

