Woman charged with vehicular homicide after collision in Laurel Co., authorities searching for man who fled

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, while authorities search for one man who reportedly fled the scene of a three-vehicle overnight crash in Laurel County on Friday.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office detailed that detectives began investigating the crash that occurred on American Greeting Card Road, around 11 miles south of London, at around 12 a.m. on Friday.

Detectives believe that 55-year-old Kimberly Hedrick was driving a Chevy Tahoe southbound on American Greeting Card Road when it crossed the centerline and fatally hit a Chevy Aveo head-on, driven by 55-year-old Benita Vickers.

The Tahoe then reportedly hit a Hyundai SUV, driven by 39-year-old David Wynn. The vehicle went airborne and landed on a guard rail, officials reported.

Vickers was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by the Whitley County coroner. Officials added that a man in the passenger seat was also injured and taken to an area hospital.

Authorities are searching for Wynn who allegedly fled the scene of the crash before detectives arrived, according to officials. He is reportedly wanted on an outstanding warrant. Two women passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital for "possible treatment," officials noted.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Officials said that Hedrick was taken to a hospital and released with minor injuries. She has been charged with vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators are searching for Wynn and they asked that anyone with information on the location of Wynn to call the office at 606-864-6600 or send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.