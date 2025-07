LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Coroner confirmed to LEX 18 that a woman drowned after the ATV she was in with her husband flipped over in the water at Wildcat Offroad Park on Friday.

The coroner detailed that the woman and her husband were attempting to cross the water on the south side of the park when the ATV flipped over.

The husband, according to the coroner, attempted to release the woman from her seat belt, however, he could not unstrap the belt and she drowned.