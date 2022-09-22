Woman involved in 2019 Lexington crash that killed three sentenced to 40 years in prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The woman accused of causing a crash that killed three people in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Tammy Rodriguez pleaded guilty in April to two counts of murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of assault, and one count of wanton endangerment.

A judge imposed 20 years in prison on each murder charge, to run consecutively for 40 years total. The sentences for the other charges will run concurrently with the sentences for the murder charges.

She will be eligible for parole at 20 years.

Police said Rodriguez was trying to get away from Clark County officers when she started going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-75, hitting two vehicles. Police said she hit one vehicle head-on, killing 26-year-old Taylor Blevins and her sister, 20-year-old Caitlyn Bailey. Rodriguez's sister, Debbie Lynn Blevins, was a passenger in her truck and was killed as well.