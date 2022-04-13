Woman pleads guilty to murder, manslaughter in 2019 Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The woman accused of causing a crash that killed three people in 2019 pleaded guilty to charges including murder and manslaughter in Fayette Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Police said Tammy Rodriguez was trying to get away from Clark County officers when she started going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-75, hitting two vehicles. Police said she hit one vehicle head-on, killing 26-year-old Taylor Blevins and her sister, 20-year-old Caitlyn Bailey. Rodriguez's sister, Debbie Lynn Blevins, was a passenger in her truck and was killed as well.

In court Tuesday, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of assault, and one count of wanton endangerment. She faces 20 years in prison on each murder charge. A judge will consider whether to run the two sentences concurrently or consecutively. The sentences for the other charges will run concurrently with the sentences for the murder charges.

Rodriguez's sentencing hearing is set for June 2.