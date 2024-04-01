Woman happy to be alive after car hit by gunfire while driving in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was driving on Spangler Drive near Kirklevington Park in Lexington Saturday night when her car was struck by gunfire at least eight times.

Lexington police confirmed that a car was hit by gunfire around 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Kirklevington Park, and that a house was also struck. No one was in the house at the time.

The woman, who didn’t want to give her full name, had just picked up her daughter’s friend and was on her way home.

“I was just driving,” she said. “I noticed the park was busy, but nothing unusual. And shots just kind of rang out.”

She said she didn’t really know what was happening at first, and just focused on keeping control of her vehicle, pulling over and checking on her juvenile passenger.

“I guess that I recognized that something was going on,” she said. “But I think when you’re in panic or you’re just reacting to something you don’t really understand, you don’t really understand it until you come to a halt.”

But once she had parked and made sure she and her passenger were unharmed, she could see the damage to her car – including a bullet hole through her driver-side door and another through her driver-side window.

“You’re supposed to feel safe in your community … I don’t think you expect something like this to occur.”

She urged people with access to guns not to use them.

“You don’t know who you’re taking out of this world or who you’re putting in harm’s way.”

She also said she hopes that whoever is responsible for the shooting is held accountable by police and by their parents if they are juveniles.

“If we’re not safe driving down the road in our cars, are we safe in our homes?”