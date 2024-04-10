Woman pleads guilty to lesser charges in Lexington homicide case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of another woman back in October 2022.

Courtney Young was initially charged with murder, evidence tampering, and being a felon in possession of a gun. The charges came after Nicole Morton was found dead in an apartment traced to Young.

In court Wednesday morning, Young entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of manslaughter (2nd degree), convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and tampering with physical evidence.

Young's final sentencing is scheduled for May 23, and she could potentially face a total of 20 years in prison.