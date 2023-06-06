Woman reportedly with Sheangshang at time of shooting waives extradition

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The woman who police say was with Steven Sheangshang during the fatal shooting of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley waived extradition Tuesday in an unrelated case.

Monica Hardin, 43, is facing no charges related to Conley's death or the other shooting and car thefts that happened afterward, but a detective testified at a hearing last week that she was with Sheangshang for all of the events that day.

Hardin is facing a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle in Clermont County, Ohio, according to court records. A complaint filed in the case states that it’s believed that Steven Sheangshang was also involved in that theft.

Hardin’s Ohio case states that she’s accused of working with Sheangshang to steal a 1971 Chevrolet El Camino just three days before the shooting in Scott County, according to court records.

In Kentucky, Sheangshang is facing charges of murder of a police officer, robbery, and first-degree assault in connection with the events on May 22.

Since Hardin waived her right to fight extradition, the Ohio agency has ten days to pick her up, a judge said during Tuesday’s hearing. If the agency doesn’t pick her up, Hardin would be released — but the judge said that wouldn’t mean the case would go away.