Woman rescued after falling over cliff in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, a woman was rescued by Wolfe County Search & Rescue after she reportedly fell over a cliff at Whistling Arch while attempting to grab her air pods that she dropped.

Officials reported on social media that the team arrived on the scene after receiving a call and found the hiker's location. The team on the scene confirmed that the woman was uninjured and prepared for a "technical rope rescue operation."

According to officials, the woman had slipped down a 15-20 foot cliff and stopped her fall by a tree, preventing a more serious injury from occurring. A team member then repelled down the cliff and placed her in a rescue harness.

She was then pulled to safety by the rescue squad, officials added.

The post read that the woman said, "she was attempting to recover a set of air pods that she had dropped," when she slipped and went over the edge.

