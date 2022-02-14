Women's aerials finals preview: USA's Caldwell in position to make podium

American Ashley Caldwell enters the women's aerials finals as the second-best qualifier, an indication she's ready to earn her first individual Olympic medal.

The 2017 champion and 2021 runner-up at the world championships was a member of the U.S. trio – with Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld – that claimed a stunning gold in mixed team aerials on Thursday.

START LIST

Caldwell stomped a back full-full-full for 101.31 to place second in the first round of qualifying and advance directly to the finals. Reigning world champion Laura Peel of Australia took first with a back full-tuck-full, scoring 104.54.

When are the women's aerials finals?