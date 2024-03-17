Woodford Humane Society offering free dog adoptions

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Animal shelters across the Commonwealth have exceeded capacity limits, leading to stronger efforts to pair animals with families. Woodford Humane Society decided to offer free dog adoptions.

“Dog intake in particular, is very high, and dog adoptions are very slow,” marketing director Beth Oleson explained. “We’re a pretty small shelter, so it doesn’t take very much. It could be one really busy week that we’re so far past capacity that we’re out of options. Right now we’re at 135% capacity for dogs and puppies.”

To encourage dog adoption, the humane society decided to waive the adoption fee for dogs six months and older. The fee is waived until Friday, March 22.

“Our hope is that this will allow some of the wonderful dogs that are here to find the homes they have been waiting for,” Oleson said.

The ultimate goal is to help long-time residents of the humane society find a home. One dog, Pearl, has lived at the shelter for almost two years.

“Pearl is just such a sweet, she’s such a little ray of sunshine,” Oleson said. “She just has this cute little smile, like she sits perfectly for a treat every time, and she just has this cute little smile on her face when she’s so excited she knows you’re going to play with her or give her a treat.”

“We are so eager for her to find a home. We’ve been waiting a long time, we’ve been patient.”

Due to a staffing shortage, Woodford Humane Society requires visitors to set up appointments. Anyone interested in adopting is encouraged to check www.woodfordhumane.org for listings before setting up a meet and greet with the dogs.

“We know our dogs really well here, so we can also, if you’re not quite sure who might be a good fit for you but you’re ready to make the commitment to bringing a dog home, we’ll help kind of direct you towards somebody who might be a good fit.”