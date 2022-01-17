Work continues in southeastern Kentucky to make roads safe after winter storm

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews worked to clear roads in Corbin on Monday after several inches of snowfall.

A powerful winter storm caused down power lines and fallen trees throughout the city.

The heavy mixture of snow and sleet came down constantly on Sunday, preventing road crews from seeing any progress from their work.

"They're coming along. They're getting better as the temperatures rise up and we've been able to push it off the road a lot better," said Jeff Nantz, City of Corbin Public Works Director.

Nantz says city crews worked as late as 3:00 a.m. before returning to continue clearing roads at 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Whitley County Judge Pat White says in their part of the county alone, there were several car wrecks as people tried to brave the snow.

Nantz says his team helped local tow companies get several people out of ditches.

"There were a lot of young people out. Just got their driver's licenses, don't know how to drive in the snow," Nantz.

One concern Nantz has is the number of hills in the area, which he says will make commutes more challenging.

They're anticipating much of the snow will melt Tuesday when temperatures reach 40 degrees.