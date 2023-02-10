Work continues on wind-damaged farm in Montgomery County

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mt. Sterling cattle farmer had to scramble for an idea to keep product moving after Thursday's strong winds tore apart his barn.

The damage is considerable at Southern Songbird Farm, but the show must go on. Doug Shepperson doesn't have much time to survey the damage because he's got deliveries to make across three counties.

Despite the damage to the barn on his Montgomery County cattle and poultry farm, his clients still put in for their orders.

The strong wind that did this damage blew through around 3:00 p.m. Thursday and it left Doug scrambling to ensure the business would stay afloat.

Concerned some clients might not place orders knowing he and others are dealing with this issue, he went ahead and waived all delivery fees for today, and the maneuver worked well for him.

"I've got seven or eight going out today, and I've already got some scheduled for the next few days, and we're very grateful for that!" said Shepperson. "We just decided to take off that delivery fee to encourage buyers to buy from us so we can rebuild."

Doug said this isn't the first time the wind has done damage to his barn and knows it probably won't be the last.

He's been in touch with his insurance carrier and hopes repairs can begin shortly. He ended up with enough orders to deliver.

He had to enlist the help of his mother-in-law who brought two of those orders to Lexington.

