Would you do it? Man at the center of 'Pappygate' featured in Netflix documentary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The bourbon bust that put Kentucky in the international spotlight will soon be featured on Netflix.

Pappygate, as it's called, is one of three infamous thefts featured in the documentary, "Heist."

In the opening trailer for the series, Former Buffalo Trace employee Toby Curtsinger says, "Think about it. If you had an opportunity to steal if you worked in a bank with a vault wide open and nobody seeing you, are you going to do it?"

Netflix Toby Curtsinger, the so-called ringleader of Pappygate, will be featured on a Netflix documentary called "Heist."

Curtsinger was the so-called ringleader of Pappygate, a scandal in which Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and other brands were stolen by distillery employees and sold to friends and acquaintances.

Curtsinger pled guilty to stealing rare bourbon from Buffalo Trace and Wild Turkey Distilleries in Frankfort then re-sold it for profit.

He was one of nine people indicted in the bourbon bootlegging ring.

Curtsinger was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison but received shock probation within a month of his incarceration.

"Heist" premieres on Netflix on July 14. It features two other infamous heists involving a 21-year old woman who stole three million in Vegas casino cash and a man who stole a "fortune" from a Miami airport.