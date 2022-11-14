YMCA, Catholic Action Center partner for wintertime donation drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As temperatures begin to dip dangerously low at night, there are heightened concerns over the increased amount of people facing homelessness.

The Catholic Action Center's Ginny Ramsay says their Compassionate Caravan Crew was already out this weekend and anticipate a busy winter ahead.

"Our concern is not only the forecast, but what we're seeing right now," Ramsey told LEX 18. "The need is great in the number of folks who are experiencing homelessness. In our 23 years at the Catholic Action Center, we've never seen these numbers."

Ramsey says the pandemic and high rent are factors that have put more families on the streets. The nonprofit has partnered with the YMCA for a donation drive to keep people safe and warm this season.

"Let me tell you, this is a community need," said David Elsen with YMCA. "Folks are hurting out there."

"The YMCA has always existed to address community needs," he added. "That's what we're here to do."

The items they need the most include new or gently used sleeping bags, hand warmers, and new thermal underwear. Items can be dropped off to any Lexington YMCA or the Frankfort location from November 16 to December 16.

The organizations will make sure they get to unhoused people battling extreme cold.

"Each of these men, women, and children who are otherwise suffering on the streets are human beings just like us," Ramsey said. "We're all in this together."

According to Ramsey, at least three people died of hypothermia on Lexington's streets last winter.