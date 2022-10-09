'You just gotta keep going': Floyd Co deputy making progress after shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday was game day in Lexington and UK fan Darrin Lawson was determined to have a good time.

The Floyd County deputy was shot in the leg three months ago during a shooting that left three law enforcement officers and a K-9 officer dead.

"I'm still here so I'm not going to take anything for granted," Lawson said. "I'm not going to miss anything, and I think those boys would want me to get out and do the best I can to enjoy myself and that's what I'm going to do."

"It's just nice to be able to do something that feels a little bit more normal," Lawson's wife, Madyson Nunnery, said. "To get out and enjoy it"

Lawson and Nunnery are appreciating days like these where they get to cheer on the Cats because the past three months have been tough. Lawson has had 11 surgeries. Nunnery has been by his side every step of the way.

"She has to do things that she shouldn't have to but it's ok," he said tearfully. "It's ok. I'm still here."

Lawson said he has struggled with his mental health since the shooting, and he has his first therapy appointment coming up next week. He said talking through what he is thinking, and feeling is a crucial step in the healing process.

"No matter how tough you think you are, no matter how strong-minded you think you are, it will absolutely destroy you," he said about those in similar situations who choose to not seek out therapy.

Lawson has decided to amputate his leg below the knee and has set his sights on the Appalachian Trail. His goal is to hike part of it with friends in the spring.

"You just gotta keep going," he said. "You gotta try to make the best of a bad situation."

A GoFundMe page is set up for Lawson here.