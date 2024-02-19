Young Abe Lincoln fans celebrate Presidents' Day at Mary Todd Lincoln House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Lexington, learning about Abraham Lincoln begins at the Mary Todd Lincoln House, the childhood home of Lincoln's beloved wife.

"They were married for quite a while, even before he became president," said executive director Gwen Thompson. "And he did visit this house with Mary after they were wed. They visited for three weeks in 1847."

That's why the Arnold family paid a visit to Mary Todd's home on Presidents' Day, even sporting the signature top hat. The museum hosted its annual Presidents' Day Family Event on Monday.

10-year-old Lindley Arnold says she's loved Honest Abe since she was just two years old. She and big brother Camden still love learning about American History with their mom.

"He was president, and that's cool enough," Lindley told LEX 18.

"He did a lot of really cool things, and he's pretty amazing," said Camden.

The Arnolds were just one family who packed into the home to learn about the Lincolns' impact on the United States. Guests even got to "meet" Mary Todd Lincoln herself.

"I really love seeing families enjoy this space and having fun," said Thompson.

That's certainly the case for Lindley and Camden, who were excited to learn more about their favorite president.

"In the future you're going to need to know history," said Lindley. "It's an important part of life knowing where you came from."

She's not ruling out a presidential run of her own, after 2048, of course.

