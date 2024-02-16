Youth baseball league raises money for family of Georgetown boy injured in car wreck

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a Georgetown boy suffered major injuries during a car wreck earlier this month, community members and his baseball league have rallied alongside him and his family.

9-year-old Easton "Eazy" Watkins suffered a traumatic brain injury and a broken skull on Feb. 3, according to his mother. He has been recovering in the hospital since, with his family documenting his progress online.

Watkins played for the 9U NV Stars baseball team in Georgetown, part of a league organized by Noochie Varner. Varner has since helped organize several fundraisers to assist the Watkins family.

Tara Watkins

"It was a huge hit on the parents—mentally, financially," Varner said. "We're just trying to ease that a little bit for them, so they can focus on being there for Eazy and not have to worry about any of that stuff."

On Thursday, the league hosted a car wash fundraiser. Youth players grabbed buckets and brushes to wash down community members' vehicles one at a time.

"There's just a ton of people coming together to help this family out and it's awesome," Varner said.

Since the crash, Watkins has been making steady progress. According to updates shared by his mother on social media, he is now walking and speaking again.

His teammates and friends are patiently waiting to be reunited with Eazy.

"They're nine years old. They don't really understand," Varner said. "All they know is that their buddy and their teammate is down and out, and they want to see him. They want to be with him. They want him back, out on the field with them, and that's kinda tough for a 9-year-old to understand."



The focus for Varner is assisting the family in any way possible. A GoFundMe has been established, and the team is also selling "Eazy Strong" t-shirts.

You can find the fundraiser to assist the Watkins family here.

