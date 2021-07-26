Youth rules women's skateboarding street podium

TOKYO --Officially, it's called "women's" street skateboarding.

If you watched its Olympic debut unfold, you know better. And you might be feeling a little old.

How old? Well, the sport's universally acknowledged "G.O.A.T," Tony Hawk, had retired by the time Monday's three medalists were born.

If you were born in 1987, you're older than all three of them -- combined.

The gold medalist, hometown favorite Momiji Nishiya, and silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil aren't eligible for a driver's license for another three years!

The bronze medalist, Funa Nakayama of Japan, is the old bird of the bunch at 16. She led after the prelims, but hey, Nishiya and Leal are 13. Ignorance is bliss. Better orange slices, perhaps?

Nope. Just a whole lot of skill, and a whole lot of fun. And for the host country, a whole lot of success.

Nishiya's victory gave Japan a golden sweep of sorts: Yuto Horigomi won on the men's side a day earlier.

Leal's silver did something similar for Brazil, whose Kelvin Hoefler took men's silver Sunday.

Alexis Sablone of the United States, in prime position for the podium with two tricks remaining, settled for fourth after falls on both attempts.