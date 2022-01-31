No school on Super Bowl Monday? Cincinnati Public Schools, other Tri-State districts taking day off

CINCINNATI — Should Cincinnati schools be closed the day after the Super Bowl? If it were up to students and staff, the answer would be a resounding yes — and it appears administrators are in agreement.

Shortly after the Bengals' overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Roger Bacon High School Principal Steve Schad announced there would be no school Super Bowl Monday, Feb. 14.

Schad may have been first, but he certainly was not last. Cincinnati Public Schools board member Mike Moroski said he had also put in a request for the district to take off Super Bowl Monday — and it appears the district was quick to agree. In a letter to families, CPS announced students and staff will have the day off Feb. 14 to celebrate "what we believe will be our city's first-ever Super Bowl victory."

CPS usually schedules a professional development day for the day after the Super Bowl, but the NFL's expanded regular season pushed the Super Bowl back this year. The district said Monday, Feb. 7 will remain a conference day with no school for students.

In honor of the Bengal’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14! Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/VmaTzAM9HQ — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) January 31, 2022

Ross Local School District Superintendent Chad Konkle also announced Monday students and staff will not have to come to school the day after the Super Bowl in celebration of the Bengals' appearance.

Several other Tri-State superintendents have heard the cries as well. Sycamore Community Schools Superintendent Chad Lewis tweeted the weather the night of Feb. 13 "could be concerning" for the district in response to Sycamore Junior High School Assistant Principal Molly Bernosky, while Mason City Schools Superintendent Jonathan Cooper responded to a few requests for Super Bowl Monday off.

If some districts remain open Feb. 14, there's a chance students and staff might not be able to make it due to the "Super Bowl Flu" — we hear it's just a one-day sickness.

