Ohio Task Force 1 shares update following Hurricane Milton

(LEX 18) — LEX 18 has an update from Ohio Task Force 1, who are in Orlando right now, traveling to and from the Sarasota area to help with rescues.

We were sent photos from a community near Port Saint Lucie, Florida, which was hit by tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton.

Photo: Ohio Task Force 1

Photo: Ohio Task Force 1

66 homes were completely destroyed, and 96 had major damage.

The team worked to rescue trapped or injured people, look for missing people, and document damage.

Deployed with the team are four search and rescue K9s.

Photo: Ohio Task Force 1

Melissa Morgan, a K9 handler with Ohio Task Force 1, said, "We have K9s that look for live individuals and individuals that are deceased, we never really want to have to pull out the cadaver dogs or the human remains detection dogs, but it's really important to the families if someone is missing that we bring them home."

Morgan told LEX 18’s Ellen Ice they typically do two week deployments, but some team members have been gone nearly three. Morgan says they'll have boots on the ground as long as they're needed.