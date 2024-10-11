Watch Now
Ohio Task Force 1 shares update following Hurricane Milton

462801101_1048801683607458_9146154532880979499_n.jpg
Photo: Ohio Task Force 1
462801101_1048801683607458_9146154532880979499_n.jpg
462514404_1048801550274138_5282886507986170671_n.jpg
(LEX 18) — LEX 18 has an update from Ohio Task Force 1, who are in Orlando right now, traveling to and from the Sarasota area to help with rescues.

We were sent photos from a community near Port Saint Lucie, Florida, which was hit by tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton.

462469798_1048801546940805_2305377291731545188_n.jpg
462447917_1048801766940783_6569033603192520305_n.jpg

66 homes were completely destroyed, and 96 had major damage.

The team worked to rescue trapped or injured people, look for missing people, and document damage.

Deployed with the team are four search and rescue K9s.

462604097_1048801620274131_4688684922466584079_n.jpg

Melissa Morgan, a K9 handler with Ohio Task Force 1, said, "We have K9s that look for live individuals and individuals that are deceased, we never really want to have to pull out the cadaver dogs or the human remains detection dogs, but it's really important to the families if someone is missing that we bring them home."

Morgan told LEX 18’s Ellen Ice they typically do two week deployments, but some team members have been gone nearly three. Morgan says they'll have boots on the ground as long as they're needed.

462710174_1048801690274124_5184342738942978236_n.jpg

