Powell County Judge addresses RedSTAR agreement termination

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. — Powell County Judge Executive Eddie Barnes told LEX18 he terminated the agreement with RedSTAR, a nonprofit EMS agency that's partnered with the county since 2025, due to not fulfilling their duties.

"the people that volunteer with RedSTAR - they are considered part time people with Powell County EMS also because you can't work for RedSTAR unless you're associated with an ambulance service," said Barnes. "Part of that agreement was that they would perform 12 hours of duty on an ambulance per month."

Barnes showed LEX18 Reporter Ellen Ice documentation that both parties were aware of that agreement.

"Right now we supply the insurance, the fuel, we supply medical equipment, they basically supply very little on what they've agreed upon," said Barnes.

RedSTAR coordinator David Fifer provided the below statement regarding the agreement termination:

“RedSTAR was created 10 years ago to provide a specialized response to medical emergencies in the Red River Gorge, and we’ve consistently delivered on that commitment through thousands of volunteer hours and by raising tens of thousands of dollars to fund our own operations.

Recently, many employees of the county ambulance service have left, and Judge Barnes has expected that our volunteers shift their focus more to filling these scheduling holes. We met with Judge Barnes to discuss our agreement with the county, gain a better understanding his expectations, and to seek a new agreement to address them. Judge Barnes abruptly ended that meeting and dismissed us from the county.”

Barnes acknowledged the lack of EMS personnel citing a nation-wide shortage. He also told LEX18 he suspended their agreement on March 8, and terminated it on March 14. However, Barnes said there have been ongoing conversations since fall of 2023.

"My job as county judge is I need to make sure that everybody is taken care of, not just the people at the gorge, I need to make sure Powell County residents are taken care of, and the people coming through Powell County are taken care of and the people at the gorge," said Barnes.

