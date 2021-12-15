President Biden visits Kentucky to view tornado damage

(LEX 18) — President Biden landed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Biden is visiting western Kentucky to view the damage left by a series of deadly tornadoes this past weekend.

The White House provided some details of Biden's itinerary for Wednesday. At about 12:30 p.m. (ET), local officials will brief Biden on rescue and recovery efforts.

From Fort Campbell, Biden will travel to Mayfield and Dawson Springs to tour the storm damage in those communities.

Biden will take an aerial tour of the hard-hit area of Mayfield, where a candle factory collapsed and killed eight people.

He will deliver remarks in Dawson Springs at around 3:30 p.m. (ET) on his Administration’s response to the tornadoes and extreme weather.