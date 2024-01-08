Psychologist weighs in on the mental health benefits of 'Dry January'

LEXINGTION, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — At the beginning of the new year, people are touting the potential benefits of taking a month off from consuming alcohol, known as 'Dry January'. The list includes better sleep and more energy, but the 30-day break could also improve mental health.

Lexington licensed psychologist for Higher Horizons, Dr. Clarissa Belle, said the new year is a good time for people to reset and reflect on their use of a variety of coping strategies, from alcohol to social media.

"It's the beginning of the year, why not come out with a bang and really begin to minimize the things that don't allow us to show up fully?" Belle said.

When it comes to drinking, Belle said alcohol can be come a "crutch" for dealing with life's challenges, or even dealing with mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety.

The problem was worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports about 25% of people drank more than usual.

"We have all gone through a difficult time as a nation. And so I really think it's an important time to really check in with yourself and ask yourself, am I becoming too dependent on something? Am I really presenting the best version of me?" Belle said.

She recommends a few steps to help make the most of 'Dry January', including making a plan for what you'll replace alcohol with, such as mocktails, letting your support system know your goal, and reflecting on the changes you experience throughout the course of the month.

"Use this as a moment to make sure you're okay, that you have what you need to cope. And if you don't, reach out to get assistance for sure," Belle said.

If you believe you have become physically or mentally dependent on alcohol, Belle recommends talking to a physician or mental health professional or considering joining a support group.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) also operates a free and confidential hotline for people struggling with substance use at 1-800-662-4357.