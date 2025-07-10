Pulaski Co. inmates grow garden to reduce food costs, build skills for life after incarceration

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A garden program at the Pulaski County Detention Center is helping inmates develop skills while providing fresh produce for the facility.

Isaac Dunlap is one of about 35 inmates who tend to a sizable vegetable garden at the detention center.

"Being able to do it and get out of jail and do something I enjoy doing is fun," Dunlap said.

The inmates plant, tend, and harvest a variety of vegetables including peppers, tomatoes, green beans, squash, and corn. The produce is then used in the inmates' cafeteria.

The garden program, which began in 2019, serves multiple purposes according to facility officials.

"One of the things that we wanted to do was to help reduce costs of the food costs. And one of the ways we thought of doing that is to grow a garden," said Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum.

The garden is part of the detention center's work program, which is available for "class one" inmates to participate in.

"They have to be classified by the department of corrections to go and work in the community in order to be community safe," McCollum said.

This gardening initiative is just one aspect of the detention center's rehabilitation efforts. During May's deadly tornadoes, inmates helped with recovery efforts. Some are even able to attend training and classes at the jail or Somerset Community College.

McCollum believes these programs help prepare inmates for life beyond jail.

"I think it makes them feel proud that they're out there and they're doing this and getting that recognition. I think it makes them feel better about themselves," McCollum said.

For many inmates, the garden provides a sense of purpose and camaraderie.

"It reminds a lot of people I work with of their childhood. They're mainly older guys. They grew up on farms and in the mountains and this is all stuff they can kinda relate to," Dunlap said.

