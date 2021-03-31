Fayette Mall to extend hours, offering hope to businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a year of uncertainty, shutdowns and closures of some businesses, Fayette Mall announced it will extend its hours of operations.

Effective Thursday, the mall's new hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m on Sundays. The youth escort policy is still in place seven days a week.

"We just, especially the past month or so, we've seen a lot more traffic, a lot more people coming out to the mall so it's a sign of progress, the sign of excitement that people are ready to get out and shop and have some fun," said Fayette Mall Senior Marketing Director Sarah Robinson.

Some store hours with businesses on the exterior of the mall, as well as the movie theater, may vary. Patrons are encouraged to check the mall's website to verify before arriving.

Robinson said the past year was the most challenging one she has seen in her 10 years at Fayette Mall.

Although Fayette Mall saw some stores close their doors for good during 2020, some new and local businesses also opened.

"Malls get a bad name sometimes in the press that they're going to close, while online shopping is, you know, thriving more, but, I think that industry statistics have shown that the best retail has both brick and mortar, and an online presence," said Robinson. "Retailers will continue to come and go, and that's okay."

Robinson said the mall is committed to cleaning public spaces throughout the building, enforcing Kentucky's 60 percent capacity rule as well as social distancing and mask-wearing for retail spaces.

"For those that still feel uncomfortable coming out, you know, we do offer car side pickup and a lot of our restaurants are available on DoorDash or Uber Eats," she added. "And there's lots of options for pickup, you know, so we hope that everyone will take advantage of those convenience amenities as well."