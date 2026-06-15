Representing their roots: For LSC's bilingual players, soccer is about more than just the game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington Sporting Club is in its second year competing in the USL Championship, and for some players, representing the club goes beyond wearing a jersey.

For Arturo Ordóñez and Alfredo Midence — the only two bilingual players on the roster — it is about the ability to communicate, celebrate culture and connect with the community.

Soccer, or fútbol, has long served as a way to bring people together, and for these two players, it is also a way to honor their roots.

Ordóñez, who grew up in Spain, said the sport has been part of his life from the neighborhood pitch to the professional stage. Now that his dream of playing professionally has become a reality, he said being bilingual carries deep meaning.

"To be able to represent my country and the Spanish-speaking community in general, since, as I said, we are a community that loves football, that loves this sport, and being able to be a part of it on the field, well, it fills me with pride," Ordóñez said.

He added that speaking Spanish has strengthened his relationships both on and off the field.

"Speaking Spanish allows me to communicate and form better relationships with people who speak the same language, and I truly feel very fortunate to have both languages," Ordóñez said.

Midence, who is from Honduras and has built a career in the United Soccer League, said representing his home country on a bigger stage is crucial.

"Where I come from, well, it's a place with very few resources," Midence said.

He said he understands the struggles that come with trying to persevere and build a better life.

"It is also difficult for us, as from the place where we come from, to overcome and reach, to play professionally," Midence said.

Both players said they hope the community continues to show up for every home game.

"We're forming a very competitive team. We want to fight for trophies this season," Ordóñez said.

"Come to see our games. I know that our team is good and we are going to achieve good things," Midence said.

This Saturday, LSC will be hosting the International Festival, with performances before the game and at halftime.

Gates open at 6 p.m., game time is at 7 p.m. Lexington SC's stadium is located on 200 Shives Drive.