POWELL COUNTY, Ky. — A rockslide has closed Stanton Road via Turkey Knob in Powell County, according to Kristin Gousse with Powell County Search and Rescue.

The call came in at 7:55 pm that a tree, rocks, and debris were covering the road, shutting down traffic in both directions.

Gousse said at this time there is no estimate for when the road will be reopening.

No injuries were reported.

LEX18 has a crew on the way and will provide updates.

UPDATE: As of 9 pm, the road has reopened.