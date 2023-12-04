"Simply not enough homes": Garrard County Animal Shelter in 'code red' status

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Animal Shelter declared a "code red" status on Friday, meaning the shelter is out of space and some animals could be at risk of being euthanized.

With an influx of dogs being brought in, the shelter is in severe need of adoptions.

The shelter has 32 dedicated kennel spaces and 42 dogs still on a waitlist to get into the shelter.

The increase in demand for shelter space has been a common issue across the state since the pandemic. Garrard County shelter director Brittany Fain told LEX 18 this is the fourth time in 2023 the shelter has had to declare a code red.

"At this point there is so many dogs and cats in need. There's simply not enough homes," Fain said.

The problem is beyond just Garrard County. Many of the rescue organization it partners with are also full.

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard put out a similar warning last week, advising more than a dozen dogs are at risk of euthanasia.

Fain explained there are a variety of factors contributing to the influx.

"The only thing we can guess from our owner surrender statements is they can't afford food, they're moving to a house that no longer accepts pets, they just don't want their pets anymore, or they've got a new dog and the old dog didn't like the new dog, so the old dog has to go," Fain said.

Garrard County asks qualified owners to come adopt shelter residents.

If you are unable to adopt, the shelter also accepts sponsors to cover the $60 adoption fees for an animal in need of an owner. You can also donate resources, such as cleaning supplies, by contacting the shelter at (859) 792-1562.

Available dogs in Garrard County can be viewed on the shelter's Facebook page.

