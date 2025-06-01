South Carolina based nonprofit feeds tornado victims in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. — An out-of-state nonprofit came to Laurel County this weekend to feed tornado victims. An EF-4 tornado ripped through the area earlier this month.

'Helping others is what's like medicine for my soul," said Michael Johnson, founder of Help After Disaster.

Johnson serves up comfort food like pulled pork, baked beans, and macaroni salad. He says even though this isn't his community, he wants to help.

"That's what it's about is helping others and they would do it for us and we want to do it for them," said Johnson.

The mobile kitchen is set up in the Wildcat Harley Davidson parking lot. They're located on E Hal Rogers Parkway in London.

"You can't be thankful enough," said Chris Minton with Wildcat. "It'll almost make you emotional if you think about it for too long, people who have no connection to you wanting to do something to help."

The store wanted to give folks who stop by for a free meal something to listen to, too. Local bands came out to play all day Saturday. Cromers Trucking also donated a semi for people to fill with donations.

"I think the community spirit has helped a lot of people, the absolute outpouring of donations," said Minton. "The silver lining of stuff like this is you remember that your neighbors really care."

The live music, mobile kitchen and semi will be there on Sunday as well from 12 pm to 6 pm.