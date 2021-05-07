2021 CATSPY Awards Presented Next Week on BBN Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 CATSPY Awards, presented by UK Federal Credit Union, are hitting the airwaves this year thanks to BBN Tonight on LEX 18.

With coaches, student-athletes and staff unable to gather in person again this year to celebrate the 2020-21 athletics season, BBN Tonight will air the 19th annual CATSPY Awards all next week on its daily 30-minute show.

Winners of the award will be announced daily at 7:30 p.m. on LEX18 News, the official television partner of UK Athletics and the Lexington home of the UK Sports Network. The awards show will also be available online at BBNTonight.com , UKathletics.com and the Kentucky Wildcats Facebook page each evening following BBN Tonight. Highlights from each show will be shared on the @BBNTonight social media platforms on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Awards will be announced according to the following schedule:

Monday, May 10 – Community Service, Scholar-Athletes of the Year, Academic Teams of the Year, Bill Keightley Assist

– Community Service, Scholar-Athletes of the Year, Academic Teams of the Year, Bill Keightley Assist Tuesday, May 11 –Scratch, Supporting Role, Rookies of the Year, Blue Heart

–Scratch, Supporting Role, Rookies of the Year, Blue Heart Wednesday, May 12 – Elite Coaches, Elite Teams, Heart of a Wildcats

– Elite Coaches, Elite Teams, Heart of a Wildcats Thursday, May 13 – Elite Performers

– Elite Performers Friday, May 14 – Mike Lyden Courage, Mr. and Miss Wildcat

Winners, along with other special guests, will join each episode of BBN Tonight to accept their awards.

Inspired by the popular ESPY Awards held each year by ESPN, the CATSPY Awards feature individual and team honors chosen from UK’s 22 varsity sports. The event, which debuted in 2003, celebrates the nearly 5000 student-athletes who represent Kentucky. Videos of the nominees in each category will be shown, and UK student-athletes and head coaches will serve as presenters.