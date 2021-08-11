2021 EQUITANA USA happening at Kentucky Horse Park from Oct. 1-3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — EQUITANA USA's three-day celebration of the horse will take place on Oct. 1-3. The horse exhibition and trade show at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington is described as the first in-person, North American iteration of the world's largest equine trade show in over a decade.

Former Kentucky First Lady Jane Beshear is serving as the official spokesperson for the event. There will also be celebrity and industry notable appearances.

The Friday schedule of events kicks off with a two-day eventing clinic with U.S. Olympic equestrian Phillip Dutton, who recently competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games last. Other clinics offered include sessions with 2016 Dressage Olympic Bronze Medalist Laura Graves, competitive show jumper Ronny Riemer, and body work expert Jim Masterson.

There will also be panels and roundtable discussions surrounding the equine industry, including improving accessibility for minority populations, connecting self-care with horse care, the social responsibility of industry influencers, and more.

The full schedule of events, sessions, panels, and activities can be found online at equitanausa.com. The full EQUITANA USA day programming includes the exhibitions, educational and performance content, as well as the full trade show and marketplace of equine industry products and services.

Tickets for the full EQUITANA USA show are $27 (ages 13+), $10 (ages 6-12), and free for children five and under. Tickets include on-site parking, free United States Equestrian Federation fan membership, and admission into the Kentucky Horse Park, which includes access to the International Museum of the Horse, American Saddlebred Museum and Hall of Champions. EQUUS Evolution evening event tickets start at $30 for value seating.

For more information about EQUITANA USA, visit equitanausa.com or https://kyhorsepark.com/.