2025 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball announced

(LEX 18) — Malachi Moreno and Zakiyah Johnson were announced as 2025 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball at an awards ceremony on Sunday.

Moreno is a center at Great Crossing and will lead them into the Sweet 16 this coming week.

Johnson helped lead Sacred Heart last week to its fifth straight championship.

Moreno is a signee for the UK men's basketball team, while Johnson is headed to Louisiana State University to play.

The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches presented the awards.