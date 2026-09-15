2026 Big Blue Madness tickets set to go on sale on September 18

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — UK Athletics has announced that tickets for this year's Big Blue Madness will go on sale online through Ticketmaster on September 18 beginning at 5 p.m. BBM is scheduled for October 3 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Tickets can be purchased through the ticket platform's website or app. All attendees, no matter age, are required to have a ticket.

UK students can register for the separate ticket lottery ahead of the end of registration on Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.

Additional details on the event are set to be released at a later date. Find more here.