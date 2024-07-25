22 Kentucky Wildcats to compete in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, setting school record

PARIS (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky will have a school record of 22 Wildcats competing in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
UK Athletics states the 22 will include student-athletes, alumni, and coaches from six countries across six sports.
Here is a list of the Wildcats participating:
Athletics/Track and Field
- Jasmine Camacho-Quinn: 100m hurdles- Puerto Rico
- Devynne Charlton: 100m hurdles- Bahamas (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum)
- Andrew Evans: discus- USA
- Alexis Holmes: 400m, 4x400m relay pool- USA
- Ashley Kovacs: Throws Coach- USA
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay pool- USA
- Daniel Roberts: 110m hurdles- USA
- Masai Russell: 100m hurdles- USA
Men’s Basketball 5-on-5
- Bam Adebayo: USA
- Devin Booker: USA
- Anthony Davis: USA
- Wenyen Gabriel: South Sudan
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Canada
- Jamal Murray: Canada
- Trey Lyles: Canada
Women’s Basketball 5-on-5
- Adebola Adeyeye: Nigeria
Women’s Basketball 3-on-3
- Rhyne Howard: USA
Diving
- Julia Vincent: South Africa (Volunteer Assistant Coach/South Carolina alum)
- Ted Hautau: Diving Coach- South Africa
Fencing
- Lee Kiefer: USA (UK College of Medicine/Notre Dame Alum)
- Gerek Meinhardt: USA (UK College of Medicine/Notre Dame Alum)
Women’s Volleyball
- Avery Skinner: USA
The Olympic Games are set for July 26 through August 11.
For more information, go to Kentucky Wildcats 2024 Olympic Games HQ – UK Athletics.