22 Kentucky Wildcats to compete in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, setting school record

Thomas Padilla/AP
The Olympic rings are seen at the Paris La Defense Arena, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in Nanterre, outside Paris. The Paris La Defense Arena will host the swimming and some water polo events during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jul 25, 2024

PARIS (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky will have a school record of 22 Wildcats competing in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

UK Athletics states the 22 will include student-athletes, alumni, and coaches from six countries across six sports.

Here is a list of the Wildcats participating:

Athletics/Track and Field

  • Jasmine Camacho-Quinn: 100m hurdles- Puerto Rico
  • Devynne Charlton: 100m hurdles- Bahamas (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum)
  • Andrew Evans: discus- USA
  • Alexis Holmes: 400m, 4x400m relay pool- USA
  • Ashley Kovacs: Throws Coach- USA
  • Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay pool- USA
  • Daniel Roberts: 110m hurdles- USA
  • Masai Russell: 100m hurdles- USA

Men’s Basketball 5-on-5

  • Bam Adebayo: USA
  • Devin Booker: USA
  • Anthony Davis: USA
  • Wenyen Gabriel: South Sudan
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Canada
  • Jamal Murray: Canada
  • Trey Lyles: Canada

Women’s Basketball 5-on-5

  • Adebola Adeyeye: Nigeria

Women’s Basketball 3-on-3

  • Rhyne Howard: USA

Diving

  • Julia Vincent: South Africa (Volunteer Assistant Coach/South Carolina alum)
  • Ted Hautau: Diving Coach- South Africa

Fencing

  • Lee Kiefer: USA (UK College of Medicine/Notre Dame Alum)
  • Gerek Meinhardt: USA (UK College of Medicine/Notre Dame Alum)

Women’s Volleyball

  • Avery Skinner: USA

The Olympic Games are set for July 26 through August 11.
For more information, go to Kentucky Wildcats 2024 Olympic Games HQ – UK Athletics.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

