22 Kentucky Wildcats to compete in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, setting school record

PARIS (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky will have a school record of 22 Wildcats competing in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

UK Athletics states the 22 will include student-athletes, alumni, and coaches from six countries across six sports.

Here is a list of the Wildcats participating:

Athletics/Track and Field



Jasmine Camacho-Quinn: 100m hurdles- Puerto Rico

Devynne Charlton: 100m hurdles- Bahamas (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum)

Andrew Evans: discus- USA

Alexis Holmes: 400m, 4x400m relay pool- USA

Ashley Kovacs: Throws Coach- USA

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay pool- USA

Daniel Roberts: 110m hurdles- USA

Masai Russell: 100m hurdles- USA

Men’s Basketball 5-on-5



Bam Adebayo: USA

Devin Booker: USA

Anthony Davis: USA

Wenyen Gabriel: South Sudan

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Canada

Jamal Murray: Canada

Trey Lyles: Canada

Women’s Basketball 5-on-5



Adebola Adeyeye: Nigeria

Women’s Basketball 3-on-3



Rhyne Howard: USA

Diving



Julia Vincent: South Africa (Volunteer Assistant Coach/South Carolina alum)

Ted Hautau: Diving Coach- South Africa

Fencing



Lee Kiefer: USA (UK College of Medicine/Notre Dame Alum)

Gerek Meinhardt: USA (UK College of Medicine/Notre Dame Alum)

Women’s Volleyball



Avery Skinner: USA

The Olympic Games are set for July 26 through August 11.

For more information, go to Kentucky Wildcats 2024 Olympic Games HQ – UK Athletics.