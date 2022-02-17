A peek inside UK fan's 'wild' Wildcat room

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — For all of you sports fans out there, imagine having an entire room with memorabilia from your favorite team.

In Clinton County, less than 10 miles from the Tennessee border, is one Kentucky Wildcats masterpiece that is decades in the making.

Michael Rains was nine years old when he first started going to basketball games. He has kept his tickets to most of the games.

LEX 18

"Home football game not missed in 21 years," he said.

One of his favorite memories is the LSU game in 2007.

He has photos on the wall, a custom UK floor, and grass from big games.

"It's my hobby, it's what I do," he said. "I watch Kentucky Athletics and collect this stuff."

Rains has been there for losing teams, national championships, parts of the Joe B. Hall era, Tubby Smith, and of course, Coach Cal.

LEX 18

"I started collecting this and didn't have a whole lot of room in our other house," he said. "It was smaller and actually took up a bedroom."

Rains estimates he has about 300 different items.

"Most of it has been bought," he said. "I've been lucky to get a few gifts, but most of it has been bought."

One of his proudest moments, he says, is being able to share this with his two daughters.