According to reports, UofL coach Chris Mack in final stages of separation agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seth Davis of The Athletic reports that the University of Louisville and head basketball coach Chris Mack are negotiating a separation agreement, per a source.

The board of trustees and the athletics board are meeting Wednesday to consider approving the agreement.

There are also reports that there will be a team meeting Wednesday morning with the players, Coach Mack, and the interim athletics director.

Mack joined Louisville in 2018, signing a seven-year contract. This season the Cards are 11-9.