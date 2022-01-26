Watch
According to reports, UofL coach Chris Mack in final stages of separation agreement

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Louisville head coach Chris Mack shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Notre Dame won 82-70. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Chris Mack
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jan 25, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seth Davis of The Athletic reports that the University of Louisville and head basketball coach Chris Mack are negotiating a separation agreement, per a source.

The board of trustees and the athletics board are meeting Wednesday to consider approving the agreement.

There are also reports that there will be a team meeting Wednesday morning with the players, Coach Mack, and the interim athletics director.

Mack joined Louisville in 2018, signing a seven-year contract. This season the Cards are 11-9.

