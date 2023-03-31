Alan Stein joins Lexington Counter Clocks in advisory role

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Counter Clocks announced Alan Stein has been hired as Senior Advisor.

Stein was responsible for bringing professional baseball to Lexington in 2001.

In his new role, he will collaborate with Lexington Counter Clocks leadership as they work to reestablish the organization as a Minor League Baseball franchise.

“The long-term success of professional baseball in Lexington is deeply important to me,” said Stein. “The Counter Clocks’ owners and leadership team share my desire to see Lexington’s baseball team become the absolute best it can be—and I’m honored that they’ve asked me to join them in that endeavor. There’s great potential for the Counter Clocks organization, and I look forward to all that’s ahead for the team, its fans, and the broader Lexington community.”

Stein served as President and CEO of the Lexington Legends from 1998-2011.

Beginning in the 1980s, he led the effort to bring professional baseball to Lexington and secured private funding for the construction of a ballpark. The Legends, under Stein’s leadership, completed their first season by winning the South Atlantic League Championship, while also winning more games than all other teams in the league.

Stein was inducted into the South Atlantic League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. He retired from his leadership role with the Lexington Legends in 2011.

“Professional baseball has been a part of Lexington’s sports story for more than two decades now, thanks in large part to Alan’s vision, determination, and hard work,” said Lexington Counter Clocks Owner Nathan Lyons. “Under Alan’s leadership, the Lexington Legends saw some of the organization’s most successful years, and we’re extremely grateful to Alan for joining us now as we work to achieve those same high levels of success with the Lexington Counter Clocks.”