Ansley Almonor joins Kentucky Basketball roster

Fairleigh Dickinson transfer | 11 scholarship players now on Mark Pope's first UK roster
Darron Cummings/AP
Fairleigh Dickinson's Ansley Almonor (5) celebrates after Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Texas Southern in a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 10:12:31-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Fairleigh Dickinson transfer Ansley Almonor has committed to Kentucky, his NIL Rep tells ON3. He is a 6'7" forward, who is two-time All-Northeast Conference selection and spent his first three seasons with the Knights.

As a junior, Almonor averaged 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and shot 39.4% from 3 with 93 makes on the season. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.

This makes 11 scholarship players on Mark Pope's inaugural roster. Almonor is the eighth transfer of the class.

UK MENS BASKETBALL ROSTER with PICS 5x5.jpg

Almonor was a significant contributor throughout his time with the Fairleigh Dickinson program. He scored his 1,000th career point last season, and he ends his FDU career with 1,097 points and the team's season-long MVP honors.

He was also a member of the 2022-23 squad, which upset No. 1 Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

