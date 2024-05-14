Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Arkansas and coach John Calipari will face former team at Kentucky in SEC next season

SEC Schedule Basketball
Michael Woods/AP
FILE - John Calipari answers questions from reporters during a news conference after being introduced as the new Arkansas head basketball coach April 10, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Calipari will face his former team at Kentucky next season. The Southeastern Conference released home and away opponents for its 16 basketball teams including new members Oklahoma and Texas, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
SEC Schedule Basketball
Posted at 9:28 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 21:30:51-04

Arkansas coach John Calipari is bringing his Razorbacks to his last home in Kentucky as part of next season's Southeastern Conference basketball schedule.

The league released home and away schedules for each of its 16 teams on Monday with Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference for next season. Dates and times of games will be released later.

It will sure be a raucous atmosphere whenever Calipari's Razorbacks play at Kentucky. Calipari spent 15 seasons with the Wildcats, leading them to an NCAA Tournament title in 2012.

He ended his tenure after this season and soon after accepted the Arkansas job when coach Eric Musselman left for Southern Cal.

The Wildcats do not play at Arkansas as part of the 18-game league schedule.

The newest members in the Sooners and the Longhorns will play each other twice this season.

The SEC Tournament will again take place in Nashville next March.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18