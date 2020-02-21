Menu

Baalman Walks Off No. 11 Kentucky, Vick 5-for-5 in Extra-Inning Win

Wildcats win first game in Samford Tournament
Posted: 6:49 PM, Feb 21, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-21 18:49:07-05
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Junior pitcher Grace Baalman walked off a wild 10-9 game in the bottom of the eighth inning for the No. 11 Kentucky Softball team on Friday afternoon. Baalman also won the game in the circle, throwing the final three innings, allowing just one run on four hits.

Bailey Vick went 5-for-5 at the plate in the game for Kentucky, as the senior left fielder tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to push the Wildcats even at 9-9 down to their last out. She has now upped her season average to .633 through the first 11 games of the season.

The lead changed three different times in the game, and had four ties in the course of the three-hour and two-minute affair.

Kentucky improves to 9-2 on the young season and Georgia Tech falls to 3-7. Baalman moves to 3-1 as the pitcher of record this season.

The Wildcats will play its second game of the Samford Tournament at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight live on ESPN3 against hosts Samford.

