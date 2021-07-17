First tee shot at Barbasol honors late UK golf player, Cullan Brown

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cathryn Brown hit the first tee shot for round 3 of the Barbasol Championship Saturday morning at the Keene Trace Golf Club.

“I was really nervous at first, but when I made contact with it I’m like this is a good a shot for me," she said.

Brown is the sister of the late Cullan Brown, a UK golf player who battled cancer and died last year.

"When Cullan played here, I’m pretty sure he hit in the exact same spot I did," she said. "I wish I could’ve hit a hair farther, maybe get it in the fairway.”

On the green, Cathryn wore the hat Cullan used to wear during UK games.

"It’s a feeling I can’t put into words," she said when asked how it felt to represent her brother at Barbasol. "I wish I could. It’s just overwhelming too. It hadn’t really hit me yet.”