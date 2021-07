JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The third Barbasol Championship in Kentucky featured the most dramatic finish, with Seamus Power winning on the sixth playoff hole.

J.T. Poston led after the third round and still held an advantage in the final holes, but a strong finish from Power put him in contention.

They tied after 72 holes, setting the stage for a sudden-death playoff.

Seamus Power joins Troy Merritt (2018) and Jim Herman (2019) as Barbasol Champions.