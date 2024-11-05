1-0: Kentucky basketball earns first win of Pope Era, 103-62 vs. Wright State

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It took just nine seconds for Andrew Carr to score the first points of the Mark Pope era, and the Kentucky Wildcats never looked back. The new head coach guided his inaugural team to a 103-62 victory against Wright State Monday night.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 1-0 on the season.

Six Cats hit double-figure scoring, paced by Otega Oweh. The junior finished with 21 points on 8-9 shooting, including 3-3 from long range. Amari Williams earned his first double-double as a Wildcat, thanks to a 12 point and 13 rebound effort.

Wright State's leading scorer, Brandon Noel, ended the night with 20 points, finishing 1-8 from beyond-the-arc.

Kentucky put up points in a hurry, led by Williams's energy in the front court and a nothing-but-net triple by Jaxson Robinson in the back court. The Wildcats had jumped out to a 15-8 lead by the first media timeout, with all five starters already on the board.

By halftime, make it a 22-point lead , 46-24.

It only continued to balloon. Kentucky led by as many as 44 points in the second half, as the Wildcats continued to find sharp shooters and hot hands.

New Era of UK Basketball Begins Tonight

As a team, the Wildcats finished their first official game shooting 60 percent from the field and 46 percent (11-24) from deep. Kentucky dished out 30 assists and committed only seven turnovers in the game's 40 minutes.

They eclipsed the 100-point mark with more than two minutes still left to play, off a bucket by Koby Brea. The Dayton transfer finished as UK's second-leading scorer: 18 points, including a perfect 4-4 from beyond-the-arc.

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena this Saturday for a matchup with Bucknell. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network+ and UK Sports Radio Network.

