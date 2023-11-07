Watch Now
1-0: Kentucky basketball opens season with 86-46 win over New Mexico State

UK earns program's 100th home opener win | Dillingham: 17 points
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Reed Sheppard dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 9:55 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 21:55:23-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You can't win them all if you don't win the first one.

Kentucky basketball took the first step Monday evening, when the Cats defeated New Mexico State University 86-46 inside Rupp Arena. With the win, Kentucky is now 1-0 on the season.

It also marked the program's 100th home opener win, as the Cats begin their 122nd season of college basketball. Kentucky is undefeated in home openers under head coach John Calipari, who enters his 15th season with the Wildcats.

Five Cats finished with double-figure scoring, led by Rob Dillingham. The freshman had 17 points on 6-11 shooting. He hit a pair of three-pointers, while adding five rebounds and three assists.

DJ Wagner added 13 points of his own, while Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards scored 12 points apiece. Antonio Reeves had 11, and Tre Mitchell finished nine points and nine rebounds.

As a team, Coach Cal's Cats shot 49 percent from the field, 31 percent from behind-the-arc and 68 percent from the free throw line.

This team's ability and desire to share the basketball has been one of the biggest talking points of the season so far. That selflessness was once again on display Monday night.

The Cats recorded 17 assists, with six turnovers. Mitchell led the way with five dishes to his teammates, followed by Wagner with four.

The Wildcats will return to Rupp this Friday to play Texas A&M-Commerce. The game will tips off at 7 p.m. and will be streaming on the SEC Network+

