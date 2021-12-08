Watch
#10 Kentucky beats Southern 76-64

Wildcats win 7 in a row.
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) goes for a rebound above Southern University's P.J. Byrd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Dec 07, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe's 23 points and 11 rebounds lead Kentucky to an ugly win over Southern (3-6.)

Another sluggish start for the #10 Wildcats. Bad shooting was to blame for most of the first half woes. The Wildcats went 0 for 6 before Davion Mintz nailed a triple midway through the half. Kellan Grady added 3 triples before the break.

Oscar Tshiebwe was largely limited before halftime. After two over-the-back fouls called in 90 seconds, he played only 10 minutes before reappearing in the second half. Tshiebwe still managed to get his 7th double-double on the season (in 8 games,) despite sitting again with 3 fouls with 10 minutes to go.

Daimion Collins stepped up with Tshiebwe out. The freshman was 4-5 FG, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal.

Sahvir Wheeler added 8 points, 6 assists while TyTy Washington put up 14 points (5-10.)

Up next for the Wildcats is Notre Dame. Kentucky takes on the Irish Saturday, December 11 in South Bend.

